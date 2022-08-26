The man who died in the city centre assault has been identified by police.

After the incident in High Street in the early hours of Friday, August 19, Darren Bradley, 53, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. Unfortunately, he died the next day.

A head injury was determined to be the cause of death following a post-mortem examination.

Detectives are still looking into what happened, and specialist officers are assisting Darren’s family during this extremely difficult time.

“Darren was a loving husband, son, father, stepfather, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed,” Darren’s family said. We would appreciate privacy at this time.”

A 20-year-old man has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to do so.

Call the police at 101 and reference crime number 22*481401.

