Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

by uknip247

Police and medical staff were summoned to the Atlas Gardens incident shortly after 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday (April 18).

She died shortly after they got on the scene.

While formal identification is still pending, she has been identified as Isabelle Stewart, a Charlton resident.

According to police, Isabelle’s family has been notified and is being assisted by specially trained officials.

On April 20, a post-mortem examination began.

A 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving on Wednesday, April 19.

A total of four males were detained yesterday (April 20), including two 23-year-olds, a 28-year-old, and a 31-year-old April, on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving and violent disturbance.

All five individuals have been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

Police want to contact with anyone who saw “a white van or truck being driven erratically in the Charlton area between 10pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday night.”

If you have any information that could help authorities in their investigation, please phone 101 and reference CAD 9939/18Apr.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with Isabelle’s family and friends,” said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the lead investigating officer. Our family liaison officers are assisting them during this difficult time, and we are doing everything possible to determine what happened to their loved one.

“We have made significant progress, but we still need to hear from anyone who knows what happened.”

“I’m especially interested in hearing from anyone who saw a white van or truck being driven erratically in the Charlton area between 10 p.m. and 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday night.”

“We recognise the serious concern that this incident would have caused, but we are confident that there is no wider risk to the community.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

Call for project proposals in support of defence reforms in Ukraine

Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six...

Sixty people were freed by firefighters from a school in Bexleyheath

A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

A burglar has been sentenced for an offence he committed 13 years ago after a determined officer went above and beyond to ensure he...

Nalford, 79 years old was last seen in the Lavender Hill area

Joint probe launched into fatal Streatham blaze

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.