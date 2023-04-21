Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

Police and medical staff were summoned to the Atlas Gardens incident shortly after 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday (April 18).

She died shortly after they got on the scene.

While formal identification is still pending, she has been identified as Isabelle Stewart, a Charlton resident.

According to police, Isabelle’s family has been notified and is being assisted by specially trained officials.

On April 20, a post-mortem examination began.

A 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving on Wednesday, April 19.

A total of four males were detained yesterday (April 20), including two 23-year-olds, a 28-year-old, and a 31-year-old April, on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving and violent disturbance.

All five individuals have been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

Police want to contact with anyone who saw “a white van or truck being driven erratically in the Charlton area between 10pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday night.”

If you have any information that could help authorities in their investigation, please phone 101 and reference CAD 9939/18Apr.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with Isabelle’s family and friends,” said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the lead investigating officer. Our family liaison officers are assisting them during this difficult time, and we are doing everything possible to determine what happened to their loved one.

“We have made significant progress, but we still need to hear from anyone who knows what happened.”

“I’m especially interested in hearing from anyone who saw a white van or truck being driven erratically in the Charlton area between 10 p.m. and 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday night.”

“We recognise the serious concern that this incident would have caused, but we are confident that there is no wider risk to the community.”