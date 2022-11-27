Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sixteen Year Old Boys Take By Knife Crime This Evening In London Flowers Have Been Left At The Scene
Home BREAKING Police have identified the two teenage boys who were killed by stabbings in south-east London, one mile apart, and they have said they are treating the killings as connected

Police have identified the two teenage boys who were killed by stabbings in south-east London, one mile apart, and they have said they are treating the killings as connected

by @uknip247

 

The boys, Kearnie Solanke and Charlie Bartolo, both 16 years old, have been named.

On Saturday afternoon, Bartolo was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Solanke was discovered with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Det Supt. Richard McDonagh of the Metropolitan police said in Titmuss Avenue: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as connected.”

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-colored SUV or 4×4 type with distinctive silver roof bars in the days before the murders in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue, according to McDonagh.

 

I’m appreciative to the witnesses who have already spoken to us.

“I can assure everyone impacted by these murders that talented detectives will work tirelessly to ascertain what transpired and provide explanations to the families and young victims, he continued.

On Saturday at around 5.10 p.m., police were called in response to reports of injuries at both locations.

Emergency services responded right away, and they discovered a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds at each location, according to McDonagh. Tragically, both boys passed away from their wounds.

In addition, he said, “I join the community in being deeply saddened and outraged by these senseless murders as deputy borough commander of the Met south-east command unit. The bereaved families are receiving support from specialised officers.

Combating violence is a top priority for the Met, according to McDonagh. Days like today serve as a reminder of the significance of our work and the need for the London community to collaborate with us and our partners to prevent future tragedies.

I’m requesting any witnesses who may have seen either incident, he continued. Additionally, I’m curious to talk to anyone who knew Charlie and Kearne and might be able to shed some light on the senseless killings.

A forensics tent could be seen inthe cordon in Titmuss Avenue, where a number of teenage boys placed flowers.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 100 firefighters called to tackle mass cannabis grow that rips through...

Police have charged a man after a murder investigation was launched in Rochford...

A fatal collision investigation has been launched by Kent Police after foul...

15 Fire engines and over 100 firefighters have been called to a...

Following a serious crash on the M2 in Kent Police have closed...

Police say Brixton Gunbattle victim is walking wounded as their investigation continues

A murder investigation is under way in Richmond

Gunbattle break out near to the Brixton O2 academy

Fire crews battle Belvedere bungalow blaze following reports of an explosion

Two sixteen year old boys taken by knife crime this evening in...

Police launch second murder investigation after two killed a mile of part...

Have you seen missing Oliwia?