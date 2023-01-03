Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in a Peckham park

Kalabe Legesse, 29, was stabbed just before 8.25 p.m. on December 30 in Peckham Rye Park near Strakers Road.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency personnel.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

“Kalabe’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death, which occurred after a brutal and senseless attack when he was simply sitting in the park, minding his own business,” Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said.

“We have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are eager to hear from anyone who was in or around the park, particularly near the café and playground, at around 8 p.m.

“At this early stage in the investigation, we believe we are looking for two suspects who fled the scene on pedal bikes towards Peckham Rye.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 6165/30Dec22.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

“Detectives investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man in Peckham Rye are continuing to appeal for witnesses,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Kalabe Legesse was found with a stab wound after police were called at 8.24pm on Friday, 30 December to Peckham Rye Park and Common, close to the café off Strakers Road.

“Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, he died on the scene.

“A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, 31 December, and found the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.

“His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.”