Police have identified the victim of a murder in Acton.

Police were called around 2.15 a.m. on Thursday, January 26th, to reports of a man seriously injured in Rosebank Way, W3. He died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Fernando Johnson, 23, from the Shepherds Bush area, has been identified. His next of kin are aware, and specially trained officers are assisting them.

On January 27, a post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested a man in his late twenties on suspicion of murder on Saturday, January 28. He was arrested and later released on bail.

A web portal has been launched to allow members of the public to directly upload material that could aid the investigation to police: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23U76-PO1

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Denby, the senior investigating officer, said: “My team are making good progress with their enquiries but, as always, we are keen to hear who might have been in and around the area at the time of this incident.

“A web portal has been launched for members of the public to upload material that could assist our investigation directly to us. I strongly urge you to check doorbell cameras and dash cam footage for anything you may have captured – even if you believe it is insignificant, we still want to receive it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 514/26Jan.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.