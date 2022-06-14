​

On Wednesday, June 8, around 1.30pm, emergency services were called to Roadford Lake near Okehampton after a boat capsized.

During the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, police officers located and recovered the bodies of two people from the lake.

Formal identification has now taken place, and the two people have been identified as Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63. They were both from the West Devon area.

Currently, specially trained officers are assisting their next of kin.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali,” Ali’s family said in a statement released today. She was the sweetest, most loving daughter, sister, and auntie. Everyone who ever met her adored her.

“Her bright personality, positivity, fantastic sense of humour, and ability with words will be sorely missed.”

“Our hearts will forever be broken, but the messages of love and support we have received have brought us great comfort.”

“We respectfully request privacy during this difficult time.”

Two people were pulled from the water and taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment following the incident.

One person has since been discharged, while another, a woman in her fifties, remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Two more people were pulled from the water and examined by ambulance crews before being released at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) are continuing to collaborate on parallel investigations into the incident’s circumstances.