Justin Butterworth, 37, has been missing since June 7.

He’s described as white, 5’6″ tall, slim, and with a shaved head and stubble. He had tattoos on both of his arms. He was last seen in a black tracksuit and black Nike sneakers (pictured).

Justin has connections in Burnley and Nelson.

Following Justin’s disappearance, police are extremely concerned and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“Justin has been missing for two weeks now, and we are very concerned for his welfare,” said A/Insp Joe Potts of Lancashire Police.

“At this time, we continue to appeal for information and invite anyone who can assist our investigations to contact us.”

Furthermore, if Justin sees this appeal, I would encourage him to contact me.”

If you know where he is, please call 101 and reference log 534 from June 10. For urgent sightings, dial 999.