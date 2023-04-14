Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

by uknip247
Police Have Issued A New Photo In Our Appeal To Find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-pearce, Missing From Her Home In Bratton

Amarylis, also known as Amber, was last sighted at Westbury railway station on Wednesday afternoon (12/04) boarding the 3.03pm train to Portsmouth but is believed to be travelling towards Andover.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown-blonde shoulder-length hair.

She wore a white crop top under a black puffa jacket with black leggings, striped slider-style shoes and white socks.

We remain concerned for her welfare.

If you see Amarylis, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230038533.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

Philip de László painting of two Indian soldiers at risk of leaving UK

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More