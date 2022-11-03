Police have issued a warning about the potential consequences of antisocial behaviour after a woman was jailed for repeatedly flouting a court order

Katy Ross, of Poplar Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, breached her Anti-Social

Behaviour Injunction Order 33 times after causing misery to her neighbours.

The order, issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act

2014, was secured by Ashfield District Council in November 2021 after

numerous attempts at positive engagement were ignored by Ross.

The council and police continued to receive reports of drug activity,

violent behaviour, abuse and noise nuisance and Ross was arrested and taken

to court.

Appearing at Mansfield County Court on Tuesday 4 October she was convicted

of 33 separate breaches and given a 37 week prison sentence.

The original Injunction order remains in place until 16 November 2023 and

will continue to be monitored by the Council and Police teams. The order

prohibits Ross from:

Allowing visitors to enter or remain at her address between the hours of

18.00hrs and 09.00hrs (excluding emergency workers, social workers and

health care workers).

– Committing violence or make threats of violence (either directly or

indirectly) or to any person within the district of Ashfield.

– Engaging in or threatening to engage in abusive behaviour towards

Ashfield District Council employees.

– Engaging in or encouraging conduct which causes or is capable of

causing nuisance or annoyance including the playing of loud music or

deliberately banging.

– Contacting witnesses named in the evidence.

– Allowing accumulation of waste, overgrown gardens and other materials

likely to provide food or harbourage for rats and mice outside the Property.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we have made

clear by several recent actions, we simply won’t tolerate the kind of

persistent antisocial behaviour that causes so much upset in our community.

“These kind of court orders are extremely serious and must be respected by

the people they are applied to. If they aren’t then people can and will go

to prison.

“We will continue working with our partners at the council and elsewhere as

we work with our local residents to further camp down on antisocial

behaviour. So if you are living near to a problem address please be sure to

tell us about it.”

Antonio Taylor, Community Safety Manager at Ashfield District Council, said:

‘’I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this

case to help secure the conviction. The sentencing decision will provide

respite to local residents and hopefully they will no longer have to suffer

as a result of the issues displayed by Ross and her visitors.

“The Community Safety Department are working in partnership with

Nottinghamshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood

crime across Kirkby-In-Ashfield. As part of the Safer Streets project,

additional officers have been assigned to lead on a number of operations to

detect, disrupt and deter anti-social behaviour and criminality across the

area’’