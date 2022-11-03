Police have issued a warning about the potential consequences of antisocial behaviour after a woman was jailed for repeatedly flouting a court order

Katy Ross, of Poplar Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, breached her Anti-Social
Behaviour Injunction Order 33 times after causing misery to her neighbours.
The order, issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act
2014, was secured by Ashfield District Council in November 2021 after
numerous attempts at positive engagement were ignored by Ross.
The council and police continued to receive reports of drug activity,
violent behaviour, abuse and noise nuisance and Ross was arrested and taken
to court.
Appearing at Mansfield County Court on Tuesday 4 October she was convicted
of 33 separate breaches and given a 37 week prison sentence.
The original Injunction order remains in place until 16 November 2023 and
will continue to be monitored by the Council and Police teams. The order
prohibits Ross from:
Allowing visitors to enter or remain at her address between the hours of
18.00hrs and 09.00hrs (excluding emergency workers, social workers and
health care workers).
– Committing violence or make threats of violence (either directly or
indirectly) or to any person within the district of Ashfield.
– Engaging in or threatening to engage in abusive behaviour towards
Ashfield District Council employees.
– Engaging in or encouraging conduct which causes or is capable of
causing nuisance or annoyance including the playing of loud music or
deliberately banging.
– Contacting witnesses named in the evidence.
– Allowing accumulation of waste, overgrown gardens and other materials
likely to provide food or harbourage for rats and mice outside the Property.
Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As we have made
clear by several recent actions, we simply won’t tolerate the kind of
persistent antisocial behaviour that causes so much upset in our community.
“These kind of court orders are extremely serious and must be respected by
the people they are applied to. If they aren’t then people can and will go
to prison.
“We will continue working with our partners at the council and elsewhere as
we work with our local residents to further camp down on antisocial
behaviour. So if you are living near to a problem address please be sure to
tell us about it.”
Antonio Taylor, Community Safety Manager at Ashfield District Council, said:
‘’I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this
case to help secure the conviction. The sentencing decision will provide
respite to local residents and hopefully they will no longer have to suffer
as a result of the issues displayed by Ross and her visitors.
“The Community Safety Department are working in partnership with
Nottinghamshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood
crime across Kirkby-In-Ashfield. As part of the Safer Streets project,
additional officers have been assigned to lead on a number of operations to
detect, disrupt and deter anti-social behaviour and criminality across the
area’’