Police have issued a warning after two women were targeted by pickpockets

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by uknip247

Both offences happened in the Stockwell Gate area of Mansfield shortly after the victims had visited their banks.

The first victim, aged in her eighties, had several hundred pounds in cash taken from her as she walked around a shop just before 12.30pm on Monday 20 March 2023.

The second, aged in her sixties, was followed into a shop and had an envelope taken from her handbag shortly before 2pm on Thursday 30 March. A suspect was challenged and immediately fled the scene.

Officers have now released two images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the offences, and have also issued a warning to shoppers.

PC Kev Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were upsetting offences for the victims and we are determined to catch up with the person or people responsible.

“In the meantime I encourage shoppers to be on their guard and pay attention to people who may be following them or simply standing uncomfortably close to them.

“We are working hard to reduce theft offences in the town centre and will be maintaining a strong uniformed and plain-clothed policing presence in the area.”

Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to call 101 quoting incident 273 of 20 March 2023 or 380 of 30 March.

