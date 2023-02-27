Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify following a stabbing in Newham on Valentine’s Day to come forward





Officers were called at 5.13am on Tuesday, 14 February, after a man was found with a stab wound in Green Street, E13.



Police attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, suffering a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.



There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.



Detectives investigating the case believe the stabbing occurred in Queens Market, E13, around 5.10am.



DC Jamie Thorn, the investigating officer, said: “If anyone recognises the man in this image then please call us immediately.



“We know there were some other people in and around the Queens Market area, but none were present on police arrival, nor have they come forward. I would ask them, or anyone with information about this incident, to get in contact.”



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 965/14Feb. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.