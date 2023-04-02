Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed outside a Cramlington pub

by uknip247

Last night at around 10pm, (Saturday April 1) Police received a report two men had been struck by a van outside the Bay Horse, following an alleged disturbance inside the premises.

Police and emergency services attended, but sadly one man, aged 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, also aged 55, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition. Their families have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Major Investigation Team and a number of enquiries carried out to locate those involved.

Two men, aged 32 and 37 and, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

A vehicle was recovered from Broadway, Blyth and additional officers have been deployed to the area as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and another has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time and we’d ask their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today (Sunday), while we carry out further enquiries and speak with witnesses. Please make yourselves known if you have any concerns or information you’d like to pass on.

“There is no wider risk to the public and we would ask people to refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media about the case, while enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information should all 101 or use the Tell Us Something page online, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

