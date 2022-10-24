At 12.37pm on Monday (October 24) officers responded to a report that a 59-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted inside a property in Northbourne Close.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody. This is an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Terrace.

This information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

