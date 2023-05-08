Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in High Wycombe, which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy

The incident occurred in the Easton Street area of the town at around 7.30pm on May 7. Upon receiving reports of a stabbing, officers immediately rushed to the scene, accompanied by ambulance services.

Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been disclosed. Another 17-year-old boy was also injured in the attack and was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Fortunately, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

At present, no arrests have been made, and up to four attackers are believed to be involved. The police have limited descriptions of the assailants, but they were all wearing face coverings at the time of the attack.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, the senior investigating officer, has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. He stated that the incident occurred during a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

Therefore, anyone who saw anything unusual or has any relevant information is encouraged to contact the police.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown stated, “This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know that it will cause a great deal of concern in the community. However, I’d like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack.”

Thames Valley Police has also urged anyone with dash-cam footage, doorbell cameras or CCTV footage from the Easton Street area to share it with the police.

The incident has caused a great deal of shock and concern in the local community, and a significant police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 43230199275 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.