Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds

by uknip247

At 2.48am this morning, police received reports of a disturbance at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, where a party involving a large number of people had been taking place.

A further call was received from the ambulance service who were responding to a male reported to have been stabbed at the address.

Officers attended and dispersed people from the area around the address, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Leeds, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are treating his death as murder.

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We fully appreciate that this incident will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping their local community representatives updated as our enquiries progress.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward and assist with their enquiries

Firefighters have been tackling a large haystack fire in the Lydden Hill area, near Dover since around 11pm on Saturday 18 March.

After being subjected to a serious assault overnight in West London, a man in his 60s is fighting for his life in a hospital

A prolific burglar and thief who targeted homes, student accommodations and businesses during a crime spree has been jailed

Police are seeking the public’s help after a dog on the loose bit a 12-year-old boy while he was in a play park.

A drugs boss who boasted he could make £30,000 a week and specialised in adulterating cocaine for organised crime groups across the country has...

A new free app that turns smartphones into dashcams may soon be advanced enough to catch other drivers speeding

EastEnders’ Stacey Slater tipped for big new storyline as she creates an OnlyFans account

Have you seen Ben, 35, from Emersons Green?

Can you help Police find John, 81, who is missing from Oxford?

A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh

Following the discovery and our previous first reported article of the Grey Nurse Shark being discovered on Lepe Beach, we called upon the experts...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More