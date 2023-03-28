Police have launched an appeal after a dog was reported stolen

It is believed the young Pomeranian, called Nala (pictured), escaped from a garden in Churchhill Drive, Newark, on 10 March.

Seven days later (17 March), a member of the public reported seeing a stray dog matching Nala’s description being picked up by a woman in nearby Sutton Avenue and placed into a black Mondeo.

A number of missing posters have been distributed in the area but the whereabouts of Nala – aged two or three – remain unknown.

PC Annie Bloomfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nala’s owners are understandably very upset and we are doing everything we can to trace her.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch. If you have seen Nala or have any information regarding this incident please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting crime number 23*179062.”