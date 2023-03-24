Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered a potentially life-changing injury to his arm involving a shotgun

.The incident took place near Sackville Close, Swindon, yesterday evening (23/03).

The victim, a man in his 40s, presented himself at the hospital at around 9.15pm with a gunshot wound to his arm, where he was treated for his injury.

Officers are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have currently been made.

A crime scene is currently in place in Sackville Close and members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230031363.