Police have launched an investigation following a fatal collision in Bolton in which a child died

At approximately 1.40pm on Friday officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a bus on Vernon Street in Bolton.
The cyclist, an 11-year-old boy, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time and the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries
A scene remains in place at Vernon Street and Prince Street whilst officers carry out their investigation.
Officers are now appealing to members of the public – particularly passengers who were on the bus in question – to please make contact. If you have any information about this incident – or footage – please call 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802 quoting incident number 1473 of 30.12.22.
You can also make a report via police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1heERWw5jRWWN_I43lS6Zziy0Ndl-W1CjjYWydhqnnYF_T_aAOeFrCudc&h=AT2kM5-_0wh-ptNMimRygesy0eK7HpvJuGHlvfVLGDDKCQFzrapGU0URjuuzrIp106CmFf_30hcm6tlisWtcV5ADLSTYp5et9z66CftWSv-ahaC8SW3_Er6U913cytstbG684jA&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT17tiQ8sPU9hrTwM_BD3FXmomgnDd9cnvVumhfBbNlQ2QzjPoEIDknOMsD4MVBsaBeKgWYe49su_RjdvjE5Fk06CGBfUQYGpaaKZdCV5MgoAOnNUNsCq7_4SSzxGY2znN1H9cMg329hmAWNARUPL5lvcvGpANkJNHbb9vQiis2lXb6YlJQ1-sRCF9aoqu-ojgj7f3Fujshg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555111

