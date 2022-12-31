Police have launched an investigation following a fatal collision in Bolton in which a child died

The cyclist, an 11-year-old boy, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time and the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their enquiries
A scene remains in place at Vernon Street and Prince Street whilst officers carry out their investigation.
Officers are now appealing to members of the public – particularly passengers who were on the bus in question – to please make contact. If you have any information about this incident – or footage – please call 0161 856 4741 or 0161 856 8802 quoting incident number 1473 of 30.12.22.
You can also make a report via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555111