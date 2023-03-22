Police have launched an investigation following a fire in Longstanton

Thursday, March 23, 2023
Emergency services were called to Mulberry Farm in Station Road at 1.40am this morning (22 March) with reports of a fire and multiple explosions being heard.

More than 20 firefighters attended to find eight lorries, each containing 250-300 litres of diesel, on fire.

An investigation is underway with detectives gathering CCTV, forensic evidence and carrying out house to house enquiries.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Longstanton area in the lead up to the fire who may have seen or heard anything. Please contact police, any information you have however insignificant it may seem, could prove useful.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting reference 35/21427/23. Those without internet access are asked to call 101.

