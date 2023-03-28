Police have launched an urgent search for two missing Dorset children who may have travelled to London together

James Lea, 12, and Sami-Rose Souch, 11, were reported missing around 5.35 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

They were last seen at 3.15 p.m. near Gillingham School.

James is described as being 5’9″ tall with blond hair that is shaved on the sides and curly on top. He is dressed in his school uniform.

Sami-Rose stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a slim build, and shoulder-length brown hair. She’s dressed in black skinny jeans, a black Nike Puffer coat, and black trainers.

“We believe both children are together and may have travelled on a train to Yeovil and then to London,” said Dorset Police Inspector Tracy Santoni.

“Because of their young age, we need to find them as soon as possible and ensure their safety and well-being.”

“If anyone has any additional information that could help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or knowledge about the whereabouts of the missing children is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 26:509.