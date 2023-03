He was last seen at about 7.30pm today (March 23) in the city centre and may be travelling by train.

Brodie is described as:

– White

– About 5ft 10in tall

– Dark brown hair

– Facial hair

– Last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue puffer-style coat, blue jeans, white t-shirt and white trainers.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference number 44230116372.