Police have made a fresh appeal for help in finding a woman they believe was abducted and murdered 17 years ago

Lisa Dorrian, 25, has not been seen since she attended a party at a caravan park in the Co Down seaside village of Ballyhalbert in 2005.
The charity Crimestoppers has put up £20,000 for information leading to the recovery of her body or the conviction of her killers.
The family has also raised more than £60,000 which they say they will make available to anyone who helps find their missing sister.
“It’s almost 18 years on, and the pain still felt by Lisa’s family is understandably as raw as ever.
Mr Corrigan added: “Those responsible, and those withholding information, must surely have a heavy conscience? They are denying this family the most basic of rights, and that’s the right to lay their loved one to rest.”