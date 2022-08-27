The Met Police say, several petrol stations were targeted on Friday morning, “causing disruption and damage to pumps.”

Just Stop Oil said 51 of its members were disrupting seven petrol stations throughout the capital.

They rendered fuel pumps inoperable by shattering display glass and spray painting them.

Officers are on the scene at each targeted petrol station, according to the Met, and specialist teams are removing those who are glued to the pumps.

It stated:

Arrests are still being made after protestors at a petrol station on Western Avenue in Ealing glued themselves to the pumps and the road.

Five men were arrested for criminal damage after targeting a petrol station on London’s Albert Embankment.

Five people have been arrested for criminal damage after protestors damaged a petrol station in Hammersmith’s Talgarth Road.

After protesting at a petrol station on Ealing Road in Brentford, eight men and women were arrested for criminal damage, highway obstruction, and other offenses.

Five men and two women were arrested after pumps at The Vale in Acton were damaged.

According to the Met, specialised teams are removing those glued to pumps.

Protesters also threw flares and unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge.

Just Stop Oil has repeatedly demonstrated in opposition to new oil projects. The group targeted three service stations on the M25 motorway on Wednesday.

“I can’t live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing everything I can to stop new oil and gas,” Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic from Swansea, said at the protest on Friday.

We are experiencing the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years and are on the verge of a climate breakdown due to our reliance on oil.”

Despite this, the government allows energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills and fails to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse.

“Enough already.”

