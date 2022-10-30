Police have made an arrest after a man was attacked with a baseball bat in the street

Officers were called to Stapleford Lane in Toton shortly after 2pm

yesterday (29 October) after the attack was witnessed by passing motorists.

The Response cops found the victim injured on the side of the road. They

administered first aid before an ambulance arrived and took the victim to

Queen’s Medical Centre.

His injuries at not thought to be life-threatening.

Following inquiries, a 24-year-old suspect spoke to police on the phone and

later handed himself in at Central Police Station in Nottingham, where he

was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will

not tolerate this sort of violent disorder on our streets and are working

tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have arrested a suspect but our inquiries are ongoing.

“I would ask that anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant

information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could

assist us comes forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101,

quoting incident number 428 of 29 August 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111.