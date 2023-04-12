Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Officers were called to Byron Road, West Bridgford, after receiving reports someone was deliberately smashing up cars.

After attending the scene at around 1.30am on Wednesday (12 April), officers quickly located and detained a suspect nearby on Trent Bridge.

A total of 18 cars were then found to have had their windscreens smashed or their wing mirrors damaged, following a search of the neighbouring area.

Among the vehicles targeted was a police car parked outside West Bridgford Police Station, which had its wing mirror knocked off.

The front window of a shop in Central Avenue, West Bridgford, was also found to be damaged during the incident.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and he remains in police custody.

PC Chris Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As many as 18 vehicles had their windscreens put through or their wing mirrors damaged during this incident.

“It really should go without saying but this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and not what we want to see in our communities at all.

“We are still in the process of investigating this incident, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist our inquiries to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 32 of 12 April 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.