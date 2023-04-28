Police Have Made Two Arrests After A Man Was Found In The Street With Serious Injuries.

Officers were called to Huntingdon Street, Nottingham city, at around 7.55am this morning (28 April).

The victim was taken to hospital.

Two men were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Chief Superintendent Suk Verma, Head of Local Policing for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested two suspects nearby.

“Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the rest of the day but we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident and our investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting incident 121 of 28 April 2023.”