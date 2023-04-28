Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

by uknip247
Police Have Made Two Arrests After A Man Was Found In The Street With Serious Injuries.

Officers were called to Huntingdon Street, Nottingham city, at around 7.55am this morning (28 April).

The victim was taken to hospital.

Two men were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Chief Superintendent Suk Verma, Head of Local Policing for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested two suspects nearby.

“Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area for the rest of the day but we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are working to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident and our investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting incident 121 of 28 April 2023.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man working at some road works in Beccles had a knife brandished at him

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image following a report of sexual assault on board a train

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

A man has denied murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was killed on the job in south London

An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

Chelsea’s dream run in the Women’s Champions League came to a halt despite an impressive draw with Barcelona in their semi-final match at the...

Two-time World Champion boxer, Carl Frampton, explores why so many young men in Northern Ireland are fighting poor mental health and what can be...

New legislation giving police in England and Wales greater powers to combat “disruptive” protest tactics, such as slow walking, has sparked debate across the...

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has resigned from his position after an independent investigation found that he had breached the governance code for public...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.