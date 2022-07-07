When they arrived, they discovered a man named Khurram Butt lying on the side of the road with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, he died at the scene. According to officers, his next of kin have been notified.

Following that, a 49-year-old man was arrested at a police station in west London on suspicion of murder. He is still being held.

“It was quite shocking really,” one anonymous resident said. It was only across the street in broad daylight on a very busy road. The ambulance arrived in record time. The air ambulance landed in the neighbourhood park. I honestly can’t believe it.”

Another local resident, Andy Panayiotou, 43, stated, “I only moved here in November.” It doesn’t make me feel unsafe; it just feels out of character. We were all taken aback. It really does feel surreal.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of Cowley Road, near the junction with Frayslea, just after 7pm on 6 July, who may have seen anything that may help with our investigation,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.

“It’s a busy road, and there would have been a lot of people on foot or in vehicles in the area.” We are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information about what occurred is asked to contact the Incident Room at 020 8785 8244 or phone 101 and reference CAD 6685/06Jul Operation WARNSPAN.