Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Have Named A Man They Are Urgently Working To Trace After A Serious Sexual Assault On An Elderly Woman At Her Home In Notting Hill Gate
Home BREAKING Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after a serious sexual assault on an elderly woman at her home in Notting Hill Gate

Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after a serious sexual assault on an elderly woman at her home in Notting Hill Gate

by @uknip247

On Friday, 23 December between 21:00 and 22:00 the victim, aged in her 70s, was returning to her home in the vicinity of Ledbury Road W11 where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.
Police are working to trace James Bex, 35 of no fixed address, in connection with the incident.
Detective Inspector Samir Daoud, Central West Command Unit, said: “We are providing continued support to the victim following this incident.
“We have identified James Bex as someone we urgently need to speak to. He should not be approached by members of the public; anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.”
Anyone with information as to Bex’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6846/23 Dec. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.
To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

RELATED ARTICLES

Critical Incident declared across health services in Sussex

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

A suspect was arrested after police responded to a fire at a...

Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a distressed...

Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog...

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in...

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards have...

The nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing...

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder...

Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year...

A man has been jailed for threatening bailiffs with a firearm which...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"