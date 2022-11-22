Police have now launched a triple murder investigation after a mum from a flat fire that killed her two children has also died in hospital

Fatoumatta Hydara, aged 28, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre following

the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday (20 November 2022).

She was placed on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning (22

November 2022).

The woman’s two children, Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh,

aged three, were taken to the same hospital but were pronounced dead

shortly after arrival.

A murder inquiry was launched after a joint fire and police investigation

concluded the fire was started deliberately.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton who was arrested on Sunday night remains in

custody. Police have been awarded an additional 36 hours to interview him.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation,

said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes – the death of

two young children and their mother. This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and

I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and

the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the

fire.

“Both he and other members of the family are being supported by

specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for

the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

“This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to

reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the

justice they deserve.

“To achieve this, a large team of detectives has been working long days and

nights to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“A number of specialists have also been examining the scene and this is

likely to continue for some time.

“This is now being treated as a triple homicide.

“The local community has been shocked and deeply saddened by the events of

the past two days and I want to thank those living in the area for the

patience and understanding while we gather evidence at the scene.

“I also want to thank those who have already come forward, but I would urge

anyone with any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it

may be, to contact us.

“We would specifically like to speak to anyone who was in or around

Fairisle Close between between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”

High visibility patrols will be based in the area over the coming days to

offer reassurance and are happy to speak to residents about any concerns

they may have.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to

submit it here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you would prefer to speak to us, please call 101 and ask for

Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 110 of 20 November 2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at

http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org

.