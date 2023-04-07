Police have now safely closed a scene in Mansfield Road, Carrington, after investigating a suspicious incident

A cordon was set up for several hours earlier today (7 April) after police received a report suggesting a suspicious package was inside a residential property.

Following an extensive search of the building, no such package was identified and the area has now been declared safe.

While these safety protocols were followed, precautionary measures were put in place that included the temporary evacuation of properties nearby.

These restrictions have now been lifted, the people affected have been notified that they’re able to return to their homes, and roads that were closed have been reopened.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to say that this incident has now been safely concluded and people are able to return to their homes.

“Our top priority throughout this was to keep people safe, which is why we took this report as seriously as we did.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding, as well as all the officers and supporting emergency services involved as part of our response to this incident.”