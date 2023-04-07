Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have now safely closed a scene in Mansfield Road, Carrington, after investigating a suspicious incident

Police have now safely closed a scene in Mansfield Road, Carrington, after investigating a suspicious incident

by uknip247

A cordon was set up for several hours earlier today (7 April) after police received a report suggesting a suspicious package was inside a residential property.

Following an extensive search of the building, no such package was identified and the area has now been declared safe.

While these safety protocols were followed, precautionary measures were put in place that included the temporary evacuation of properties nearby.

These restrictions have now been lifted, the people affected have been notified that they’re able to return to their homes, and roads that were closed have been reopened.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to say that this incident has now been safely concluded and people are able to return to their homes.

“Our top priority throughout this was to keep people safe, which is why we took this report as seriously as we did.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding, as well as all the officers and supporting emergency services involved as part of our response to this incident.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

After a theft from a Lanarkshire garden centre, police are investigating sightings of a giant gorilla statue on motorways across England

If you were craving sausage rolls at Clapham Junction Station yesterday you were in for a surprise.

Local Policing teams from Kent Police have arrested a drunk driver following a collision on the A2 near Faversham

Police are concerned about missing Deborah George

British Transport Police officers arrested a male in #Sittingbourne yesterday after he was seen at the train station by rail enforcement officers

Officers searching for missing Keano Byrne have found a body in Stockport

Police in Essex are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing 12-year-old girl Elisie May Daniels from Brentwood

A further man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Colchester last weekend

In the early hours of this morning, a woman died after falling from a flyover onto a main road in East London

UPDATED: Armed Police called to Feltham Mcdonald’s after two groups with weapons were seen fighting and a teenager is stabbed

S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the...

Robbery investigation launched after man is stabbed in the leg

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More