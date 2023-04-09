Police have praised the individual who alerted them as 14-year-old boy is arrested for gun possession

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he was discovered with a gun after police stopped and searched the teen’s taxi. Police are now looking for anyone else who may have been involved in the gun found in the 14-year-old boy’s possession.

The taxi was stopped in Waltham Forest as part of a plan to combat the presence of weapons in the capital. According to the Met Police, they are working to “take weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

“Officers stopped a cab in Waltham Forest yesterday evening as part of our ongoing work to take weapons out of the hands of criminals,” Waltham Forest MPs wrote in a tweet. A firearm was discovered after a search of the 14-year-old passenger. The youngster was apprehended. We’re now looking for anyone else who may have been involved with this weapon.”

The arrest of the 14-year-old boy comes after two men were tracked down and apprehended by police after they were seen acting suspiciously in a Croydon alleyway before fleeing in a taxi.

Police quickly assembled a team that was able to track down the taxi and search the men as well as their holdall bag, which contained a shotgun.

The person who made the initial call that alerted police to the two men, ages 18 and 26, has been praised. The Met Police called the person a “hero” in a statement after they saw the two men with the holdall down the alleyway and alerted the police.