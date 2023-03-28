Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have received new and significant information about the murder of Carol Clark, who was found dead and partially clothed at Sharpness Docks in 1993

Police have received new and significant information about the murder of Carol Clark, who was found dead and partially clothed at Sharpness Docks in 1993

by uknip247

Despite a huge investigation and multiple arrests, no one has ever been charged with her murder.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is asking for support from the public, especially those who may have known Carol and could provide new information about her case.

Detective chief inspector Wayne Usher hoped that these individuals will come forward, as the passing of time may have eroded any previous loyalties in the community.

Mr Usher said: ”This has generated new lines that we are looking at.

“Unfortunately, we cannot speak about the information we received but what I would ask is we still need support from the public.”

He added that Carol was part of a “fairly close-knit community”. “There would have been loyalties in that community.

“But given the passing of time, what I am after is for those people who knew her, who perhaps were not forthcoming with information at the time, for those people to come forward because those loyalties may not exist anymore.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More