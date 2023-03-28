Police have received new and significant information about the murder of Carol Clark, who was found dead and partially clothed at Sharpness Docks in 1993

Despite a huge investigation and multiple arrests, no one has ever been charged with her murder.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is asking for support from the public, especially those who may have known Carol and could provide new information about her case.

Detective chief inspector Wayne Usher hoped that these individuals will come forward, as the passing of time may have eroded any previous loyalties in the community.

Mr Usher said: ”This has generated new lines that we are looking at.

“Unfortunately, we cannot speak about the information we received but what I would ask is we still need support from the public.”

He added that Carol was part of a “fairly close-knit community”. “There would have been loyalties in that community.

“But given the passing of time, what I am after is for those people who knew her, who perhaps were not forthcoming with information at the time, for those people to come forward because those loyalties may not exist anymore.”