Police have recovered the body of a man in his 50 from river in Sandwich this afternoon

One fire engine and an officer from Kent Fire and Rescue were called 9.22am to assist Kent Police at Rope Walk in Sandwich on Tuesday.

A road sweeper reported seeing a body in the water following a concern for welfare report to Kent Police earlier in the day.

Coastguards in drysuits have been seen searching an area of water following the report at just after 8.30am

Part of Rope Walk has been cordoned off by Police.

A coastguard search and rescue team from Deal have also been sent to assist Police.

The full nature of the incident is not currently known.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called to Woodnesborough Road, Sandwich at 9am on Tuesday 29 November 2022 following concern for a man in the area.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.