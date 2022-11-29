Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Police Have Reissued A New Image Of Missing 17-year-old Trung Who Went From The Liphook Area On The Afternoon Of Sunday, 20 November
by @uknip247
On Monday, 21 November Trung got a train from Liphook to Petersfield. He then got on another train from Petersfield towards Portsmouth Harbour and disembarked at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station just before 4.20pm the same day.
Were you on either of these trains? Did you see Trung travelling that day?
We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him since he went missing or anyone who has information about where he may be, to please get in touch with us.
He is described as:
South Asian
• 5ft 5ins tall
• Slim build
• Dark brown hair
Anyone that has seen Trung, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44220471415.

