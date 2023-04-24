Monday, April 24, 2023
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over the theft of a large amount of cash from a disabled pensioner celebrating his recovery from cancer

The victim, a man in his seventies, had arranged to withdraw several thousand pounds from his bank to give to his children to spend to celebrate his recent recovery from the disease.

He visited the Barclays branch, in Harrogate Road, Moortown, to collect the cash at about 12.20pm on Friday, April 14.

When the victim returned to his car parked outside the branch, he placed the envelopes containing the money on the passenger seat while he put his walking stick away.

When he got into the driver’s seat, the suspect opened the passenger door and stole the money before leaving the scene in a car.

CCTV enquiries later showed the suspect was present in the branch while the money was being drawn out.

He was described as white, of stocky build, with stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a grey baseball cap. He spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1210 Moffatt at Stainbeck Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13230206358

