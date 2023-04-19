Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
by uknip247

At around 1.30am on Sunday, April 16 an altercation occurred between two men in the Frog and Frigate pub, Canute Road.

During the incident, a 38-year-old man was hit over the head with a glass.

The victim suffered cuts to his head and cheek which required stitches.

Detective Constable Rachael Evans, said:

“Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you recognise the man in the CCTV, or do you have any more information that could help our investigation?

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44230148010.”

