Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in #Watford

Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in #Watford

by uknip247

Following a theft in #Watford, police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.
A mobile phone was reported stolen from a table in Burger King on the High Street between 2pm and 2.25pm on Thursday, February 23.
PC We’ve been conducting several lines of enquiry since the incident was reported,” said Ben James, who is investigating. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the photo because it is believed he was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that can assist us with our investigation. Please contact me at Benjamin.James@herts.police.uk if you recognise him.”
Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please refer to crime number 41/15671/23.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services have been scrambled to tackle cell ablaze at Bristol prison

Six years ago today PC Keith Palmer, GM, though unarmed, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster

Lancashire Fire faced a tough away day at Kent in the semi-final of the English cup

Firefighters called to a fire involving two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles in Southend, in the early hours of this morning

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years

A man from York has been jailed after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman by hitting her in the face with a...

Two men have been jailed after an attempted robbery at a residential address in Weymouth

A teenager has been jailed for 14 years for murdering a father in Sheffield following a stabbing last year

A mother and her two sons have been jailed following several drug busts in Alderley Edge that led to the seizure of cannabis and...

Two men have been jailed after carrying out a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Burglar had an eye for spectacles and electricals

A prolific thief who stole countless items – including a child’s potty – during a late-night crime spree has been jailed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More