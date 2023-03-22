Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in #Watford

Following a theft in #Watford, police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

A mobile phone was reported stolen from a table in Burger King on the High Street between 2pm and 2.25pm on Thursday, February 23.

PC We’ve been conducting several lines of enquiry since the incident was reported,” said Ben James, who is investigating. We are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the photo because it is believed he was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that can assist us with our investigation. Please contact me at Benjamin.James@herts.police.uk if you recognise him.”

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please refer to crime number 41/15671/23.