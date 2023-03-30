Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace after an unprovoked assault left a man in hospital

The incident happened just after 2am on Sunday, 26 March, in Middle Gate in Newark.

Two men had been on a night out and were making their way to another pub when they were attacked by three men.

A 39-year-old man was knocked unconscious and sent to Queen’s Medical Centre.

His brother was left with minor injuries.

Police have now released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace and are calling on the public’s help to identify them.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford said: “This was an horrendous attack on two brothers enjoying a night out in Newark with friends.

“The pair had been to several pubs on the evening and were making their way back to The Duck pub when the incident occurred and they were assaulted.

“We are determined to catch the people responsible for this completely unprovoked attack which is causing unmeasurable distress for the man’s family and friends.

“We have released a CCTV image of three men that could help us with our inquiry. Do you know the three men in this CCTV image? Are you the three men in this CCTV image? If this is you then I would urge you to make contact with us immediately.

“Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.

“This happened at a busy time in Newark where a lot of people were around. We know there were some people who helped the victim after the attack by delivering first aid. We would really like them to come forward to help us.

“We would also like any members of the public who were out in the Middle Gate area around the time of the attack who either saw what happened or have any information which may assist us in apprehending those responsible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0041 of 26 March, 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.