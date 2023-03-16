Officers are continuing with our efforts to locate a missing teenager from Bedford, who hasn’t been seen in almost 10 days.

Joshua, also known as Josh, 17, was last seen at his home address in Bedford on Tuesday 7 March at around 10pm and hasn’t been heard from since.

He is described as being around 5’7’’, slim, with brown hair. At the time he went missing he was believed to be wearing a black and white hoody, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua

Police have urged residents in Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park to check their video doorbell for any sightings between 11pm on 7 March and 1am on Wednesday 8 March.

Joanne, Joshua’s mum, has urged him to get in touch. She said: “Josh, we are so worried about you. Please, please get in touch with us”

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to locate Joshua and establish his last known movements.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been heard from in almost 10 days. I would like to urge anyone who knows of Joshua’s whereabouts, or has seen him since he was reported missing to please get in touch. Any information could help us in efforts to bring Joshua back home safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, and quote reference MPC/436/23.