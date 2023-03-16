Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua
Home BREAKING Police have released a new image in their search for the missing teen, Joshua

Police have released a new image in their search for the missing teen, Joshua

by uknip247

Officers are continuing with our efforts to locate a missing teenager from Bedford, who hasn’t been seen in almost 10 days.

Joshua, also known as Josh, 17, was last seen at his home address in Bedford on Tuesday 7 March at around 10pm and hasn’t been heard from since.

He is described as being around 5’7’’, slim, with brown hair. At the time he went missing he was believed to be wearing a black and white hoody, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua
Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua

Police have urged residents in Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park to check their video doorbell for any sightings between 11pm on 7 March and 1am on Wednesday 8 March.

Joanne, Joshua’s mum, has urged him to get in touch. She said: “Josh, we are so worried about you. Please, please get in touch with us”

Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua
Police Have Released A New Image In Their Search For The Missing Teen, Joshua

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to locate Joshua and establish his last known movements.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been heard from in almost 10 days. I would like to urge anyone who knows of Joshua’s whereabouts, or has seen him since he was reported missing to please get in touch. Any information could help us in efforts to bring Joshua back home safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, and quote reference MPC/436/23.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More