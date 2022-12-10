Saturday, December 10, 2022
Police have released a number of CCTV images after an attempted distraction burglary in Newcastle-under-Lyme

Police have released a number of CCTV images after an attempted distraction burglary in Newcastle-under-Lyme

by @uknip247
At about 3pm on 21 November, two men got out of a silver Ford Mondeo and went into a Post Office on Newcastle Road.
Four women, who were waiting in the car whilst the men tried to distract staff members, made their way to the back of the building and tried to get into a locked entrance – but were unsuccessful.
As a result, the group left and got back into the Mondeo, which was parked opposite on Sheet Anchor car-park. They turned left onto the A53 and drove away.
Police attended and spoke with members of staff about the incident. Luckily, they were suspicious of the two men and stayed at the front of the store until they left.
Anyone who recognises them or those who may have any information are asked to call 101 quoting incident 677 of 21 November.
PC Joshua Lawley, who is dealing with the case, said: “We’d like to remind retail workers to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious as soon as possible.
“If you’re not sure about someone and you suspect they might be looking to steal from your place of work, try to keep them in sight at all times and in view of CCTV cameras.”

