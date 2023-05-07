Sunday, May 7, 2023
Police have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify in connection with reports of indecent exposure and lewd behaviour

On Sunday 9 April, at around 1.30pm police received reports from concerned members of the public that a man was in a wooded area near to Barker’s Park, Rotherham, exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

Officers received further reports of a similar nature at around 3pm the same day, with members of the public reporting a man exposing himself while in the wooded area across from Barker’s Park, that leads onto the fields near to Scholes Lane.

Given the location and nature of the offences reported, we are exploring whether the latest reports are connected to previous incidents of indecent exposure reported in the Thorpe Hesley, Scholes and Kimberworth areas of the town.

One of the individuals affected by the most recent incidents last month has helped to produce an e-fit image of a suspect police are keen to identify.

If you have any information that could help officers call101 quoting incident number 468 of 9 April 2023. If you live locally and you believe you might have CCTV or video doorbell footage of this individual, you can email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quote the same incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

