Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to identify following an indecent exposure incident in Tooting

The incident happened at approximately 9pm on Saturday, 7 January when a woman was walking down Marius Road, SW17.

A man approached her and exposed himself before running away.

Detective Constable Olivia Heald of the South West Command Unit said: “We are releasing this e-fit in the hope that someone will recognise this man. Any report of a sexual offence is taken with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to finding those responsible and holding them to account for their actions.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4043/3MAR with information. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

