Police have released an E-fit of a man we’d like to identify in connection with a sexual assault of a teenager in Trowbridge

A 14-year-old was pushed against a wall and assaulted in Trowbridge Town Park around 4pm during the October half term (the victim was unsure of the exact date).

She managed to get away by kneeing him in the face.

Specially trained officers are working to support the victim of this incident who is understandably shaken by what happened.

The victim has described the offender as aged between 18 and 20-years-old, wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and black Nike Airforce 1 trainers.

If you recognise the man in the image, or can help with our enquiries please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230002061.

