Police have released an image of a man and are asking the public for help in identifying him in connection with a sexual assault allegation that occurred on a bus in west London

The incident occurred at approximately 02.50am on Friday, 5 August 2022, on board a N9 bus travelling from central London to Hounslow.

The suspect, who had boarded at Hammersmith, approached a woman on the lower deck, sat next to her, and kissed her on the lips. He also encircled her with his arms. The woman repeatedly pushed him away before someone intervened and the woman exited the bus.

“We are releasing this image in the hope that someone will recognise this man and provide his details to police,” said Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter of the Roads and Transport Policing Command. Sexual abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, and those who choose to engage in such behaviour will face consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference the case number 6592/11Jan. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 with information.