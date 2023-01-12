Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Have Released An Image Of A Man And Are Asking The Public For Help In Identifying Him In Connection With A Sexual Assault Allegation That Occurred On A Bus In West London
Home » Breaking » Police have released an image of a man and are asking the public for help in identifying him in connection with a sexual assault allegation that occurred on a bus in west London

Police have released an image of a man and are asking the public for help in identifying him in connection with a sexual assault allegation that occurred on a bus in west London

by @uknip247

 

The incident occurred at approximately 02.50am on Friday, 5 August 2022, on board a N9 bus travelling from central London to Hounslow.

The suspect, who had boarded at Hammersmith, approached a woman on the lower deck, sat next to her, and kissed her on the lips. He also encircled her with his arms. The woman repeatedly pushed him away before someone intervened and the woman exited the bus.

“We are releasing this image in the hope that someone will recognise this man and provide his details to police,” said Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter of the Roads and Transport Policing Command. Sexual abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, and those who choose to engage in such behaviour will face consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference the case number 6592/11Jan. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 with information.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

This week, police will knock on the doors of 1,000 people who...

A baby has been injured in Glasgow after a brick was thrown...

Mark Bullen is wanted in connection with a fraud offence in the...

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to...

A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered...

Police are looking for Patricia Bussey, 89, who was reported missing from...

Dog missing after being washed out to sea in Peacehaven

A man has been jailed after he robbed a man he had...

A man is due in court after being charged in connection with...

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice,...

Detectives investigating the Christmas Eve murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey have...

Police are still concerned about the welfare of missing Kevin Cunningham, 68,...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"