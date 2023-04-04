Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a sexual assault on a woman making her way home from a night out in the city

The 21-year-old victim noticed she was being followed by an unknown man along Castle Boulevard just after 2am on Saturday 4 March.

As she approached Cornerstone Church, the man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She has then fought off the suspect who has fled in the direction of Castle Marina.

Police have now released an image of a man they wish to trace who could help them with their inquiries.

PC Chris Cutts, who is investigating the incident, said: “This would have been a terrifying experience for the victim, and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“The victim was making her way home from a night out when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted. She managed to escape, and the suspect fled in the direction of Castle Marina.

“We have released an image of a man we wish to trace. Do you know the man in the picture, or are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0082 of 4 March 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.