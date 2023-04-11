Police have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in a renewed appeal regarding the attempted theft of a mobile phone in Salisbury in February

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

On February 12, we appealed for witnesses to the attempted theft of a phone from a teenager in Endless Street, Salisbury, at about 4.50pm on Thursday, February 9.

The youngster got off a bus in Salisbury City centre, and another passenger also left the bus at the same time.

As the teenager crossed the road, near the Pizza Express restaurant, the man asked him the time before attempting to grab his mobile phone.

The teenager managed to keep hold of his phone, despite being punched, and kicked his attacker away before running off.

If you recognise the person in this photo, or if it is you, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 54230014827.

Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

