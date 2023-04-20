Police have released an image of a man they’re working to trace after a girl was sexually assaulted in Sutton

At around 4.15pm on Saturday, 25 February, a 12-year-old girl was approached inside a shop in a Sutton shopping centre by an unknown man who proceeded to touch her inappropriately a number of times.

The matter was reported to police and the victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.

The suspect is described as being of average build, in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a flat cap, black coat and grey tracksuit trousers. He appeared to have a brown beard and moustache.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1707/27Feb. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.