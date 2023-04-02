Police have released an image of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Around £10,000 of electronic equipment were taken from Hello Nottingham in Radford Road, Hyson Green, during a break-in.

When the owner returned to the store, they found a large number of mobile phones and other goods had been stolen.

The incident is understood to have taken place on 21 December 2022 at some point between midday and 12.30pm.

Officers investigating the burglary have now released an image of someone they’d like to speak to.

Sergeant Daniel Buckle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We strongly believe this man has information that could really assist our investigation and help us establish what happened.

“This was understandably very distressing for the owner of the store, who has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket as a result.

“It’s extremely important that anyone who recognises this man gets in contact with the police straight away.

“Information can be left with the police on 101, quoting incident 452 of 21 December 2022, or with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”