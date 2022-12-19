Monday, December 19, 2022
Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to trace in connection with an incident

by @uknip247

During which one person was the victim of a serious assault and theft,
which occurred within Meadowpark Street.
The incident took place around 01.00 on Saturday, 26 March, 2022, on
Meadowpark Street, Glasgow.
One male, aged 24, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.
The male which officers are eager to trace is described as white, with a
Glaswegian accent, medium build, approximately 5 ft 9 in height, slim
build, wearing dark clothing.
Detective Constable Gill Burns of Shettleston Police Office said: “We’re
eager to trace this male as part of our enquiries and urge anyone who
recognises him to contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously as soon as
possible.”
Anyone with information which could help can contact Police Scotland via
101, quoting incident number 0250 of 26th of March 2022, or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.

