Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud of a 92-year-old woman

At about 12.25pm on Wednesday, 26 April, a man visited the woman’s house in Fulbourn Road, Teversham, South Cambridgeshire, and asked for £90 payment for cleaning gutters the previous week, which hadn’t been done.

He then invited himself into the house and spent a few minutes inside before the woman gave him £20.

As the man was leaving, he told the victim he would be returning the following week.

He walked off in the direction of the centre of Teversham.

PC Ryan Parker said: “This was a shameful fraud on a vulnerable woman and I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as I believe he can help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/31145/23.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

